The African Union Commission has a new chairperson in Djibouti's foreign affairs minister Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, marking more than just a transition at the helm of the continental bloc. Youssouf was elected to the post by a decisive two-thirds majority of 33 out of 49 votes during AU’s annual summit of heads of state in Addis Ababa on February 15. Youssouf succeeds Moussa Faki Mahamat, who held the position since 2017. / Others