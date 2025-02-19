AFRICA
Kenyan MP charged with forging university certificates
George Koimburi denied the charges and was released on a cash bail.
Kenyan lawmaker George Koimburi was arraigned at a court near the capital, Nairobi. / Others
February 19, 2025

A Kenyan lawmaker has been charged with forging university certificates, according to the public prosecutor.

George Koimburi, was charged on Wednesday with three counts of forging academic certificates and three more for uttering false documents.

Koimburi is a member of parliament representing Juja constituency that is located in the outskirts of the capital, Nairobi. He denied that charges and was released on a cash bail.

The prosecution said the lawmaker allegedly forged his high school certificate and two certificates of participation for courses he took at a university located in his constituency.

Kenyan law stipulates that candidates for parliamentary seats must be high school leavers.

Cases against Kenyan lawmakers accused of forging academic certificates are common, although they are rarely prosecuted successfully.

