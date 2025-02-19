The Democratic Republic of Congo has requested military support from Chad to combat the M23 rebels, according to media reports on Wednesday.

Didier Mazenga, a special envoy from Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi, visited Chad on Tuesday to meet with President Mahamat Idriss Deby, according to French broadcaster RFI.

Mazenga conveyed a message from Tshisekedi, asking for Chad’s military assistance in the ongoing fight against the M23 rebels, who have been advancing in eastern DR Congo, RFI reported, citing sources familiar with the discussions.

The potential support has not been formally discussed, but "nothing is ruled out," a Chadian official said.

Deadly conflict

Earlier this month, Chad’s president issued an official statement expressing support for DR Congo, emphasising the importance of respecting its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

More than seven million people have been internally displaced in DR Congo due to the conflict that has been ongoing for more than 20 years, according to the Congolese president.

The M23 rebels captured Goma last month and later advanced into Bukavu.

Since January 26, the conflict has resulted in over 3,000 deaths, nearly 3,000 injuries, and more than 500,000 new displacements, adding to the already 6.4 million displaced people, according to the UN.

Rwanda faces accusations of supporting M23

At least 20 peacekeepers, including 14 South Africans, have been killed in clashes between the M23 rebels and Congolese forces.

Kinshasa has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels and sending troops into eastern DR Congo to assist the rebels in their recent offensive.

However, Kigali has repeatedly denied these allegations.

