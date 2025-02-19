AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Netherlands to return 119 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
The Netherlands has agreed to return more than 100 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, the latest European country to return cultural artefacts to Africa.
Netherlands to return 119 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria
The collection includes 113 bronzes that are part of the Dutch State Collection. / Photo: Getty Images
February 19, 2025

The Netherlands has agreed to return more than 100 Benin Bronzes to Nigeria, the latest European country to return cultural artefacts to Africa, the Dutch embassy in Abuja said on Wednesday.

Nigeria is on a quest to get thousands of intricate bronze sculptures and castings that were looted by British soldiers during a raid on the then-separate Kingdom of Benin, located in what is now southwestern Nigeria, in 1897.

The Dutch embassy said in a statement the Netherlands would return 119 artefacts following an agreement signed between its education minister and the head of Nigeria's National Commission for Museums and Monuments.

The artefacts are expected to arrive in Nigeria later this year.

Returning bronzes 'unconditionally'

The collection includes 113 bronzes that are part of the Dutch State Collection while the remainder will be returned by the Municpality of Rotterdam.

"The Netherlands is returning the Benin Bronzes unconditionally, recognising that the objects were looted during the British attack on Benin City in 1897, and should have never ended up in the Netherlands," the embassy statement said.

The statement quoted National Commission for Museums and Monuments Director-General Olugbile Holloway saying this would represent the single largest return of the ancient antiquities.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us