Uganda says it has "contained" the latest outbreak of the Sudan Ebola virus, which was confirmed by the Health Ministry in late January.

The East African country discharged all eight Ebola patients on Tuesday after they tested negative and no new deaths have been reported from the disease.

Health Minister Jane Aceng underlined that although her country has contained the disease, the outbreak has yet to be declared over, according to the New Vision newspaper.

Around 265 contacts, with no signs of the Sudan Ebola, remain under quarantine and are being monitored, according to Aceng.

High fatality rate

Kampala confirmed the outbreak of Sudan virus disease (SVD) on January 30, after the first documented patient, a 32-year-old nurse, died from the disease. Eight additional confirmed cases have since been announced.

Uganda reported six SVD outbreaks in 2000, 2011, 2012, 2022 and 2025, including the latest outbreak. The previous outbreak in late 2022 claimed 55 lives.

Sudan Ebola is one of six species of the Ebola virus.

Sudan virus disease, caused by the Sudan Ebola virus, is a hemorrhagic fever with a high fatality rate.

No licenced vaccine

There is no licenced vaccine against the Sudan Ebola virus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

A clinical trial of a potentially effective vaccine against the disease, however, started after the WHO donated 2,160 doses of candidate vaccine and treatments to Uganda.​​​​​​​

