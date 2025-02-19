AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Uganda says it has 'contained' Ebola outbreak
Uganda says it has "contained" the latest outbreak of the Sudan Ebola virus, which was confirmed by the Health Ministry in late January.
Uganda says it has 'contained' Ebola outbreak
Sudan virus disease, caused by the Sudan Ebola virus, is a hemorrhagic fever with a high fatality rate. / Photo: AP
February 19, 2025

Uganda says it has "contained" the latest outbreak of the Sudan Ebola virus, which was confirmed by the Health Ministry in late January.

The East African country discharged all eight Ebola patients on Tuesday after they tested negative and no new deaths have been reported from the disease.

Health Minister Jane Aceng underlined that although her country has contained the disease, the outbreak has yet to be declared over, according to the New Vision newspaper.

Around 265 contacts, with no signs of the Sudan Ebola, remain under quarantine and are being monitored, according to Aceng.

High fatality rate

Kampala confirmed the outbreak of Sudan virus disease (SVD) on January 30, after the first documented patient, a 32-year-old nurse, died from the disease. Eight additional confirmed cases have since been announced.

Uganda reported six SVD outbreaks in 2000, 2011, 2012, 2022 and 2025, including the latest outbreak. The previous outbreak in late 2022 claimed 55 lives.

Sudan Ebola is one of six species of the Ebola virus.

Sudan virus disease, caused by the Sudan Ebola virus, is a hemorrhagic fever with a high fatality rate.

No licenced vaccine

There is no licenced vaccine against the Sudan Ebola virus, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

A clinical trial of a potentially effective vaccine against the disease, however, started after the WHO donated 2,160 doses of candidate vaccine and treatments to Uganda.​​​​​​​

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us