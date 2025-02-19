SPORTS
2 MIN READ
Sudan crisis could worsen if RSF declares parallel govt: UN
The crisis in Sudan could worsen if RSF goes ahead with plans to declare a parallel government, the UN has warned.
Sudan crisis could worsen if RSF declares parallel govt: UN
Since April 2023, the war between the Sudanese army and RSF has killed thousands of people and uprooted more than 12 million others. / Photo: Reuters
February 19, 2025

The crisis in Sudan could worsen if paramilitary forces fighting the army go ahead with plans to declare a parallel government, the United Nations warned on Wednesday.

"For us, preserving the unity of Sudan, the sovereignty and the territorial integrity, remains a key ingredient for a sustainable resolution of the conflict," the UN secretary-general's spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

At a high-profile event in Nairobi this week, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, at war with the Sudanese army for nearly two years, said they would sign a founding charter that would lead to the formation of a "peace and unity government" in Sudan.

Initially scheduled for Tuesday at Nairobi's state-owned Kenyatta International Convention Centre, the signing was postponed to Friday.

Hunger and displacement crisis

"We're very deeply concerned about any further escalation of the Sudanese conflict, and any steps like this one, which would increase the fragmentation of the country and risk making this crisis even worse," Dujarric said of the planned proclamation.

Sudan's foreign ministry, loyal to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, criticised Kenya for allowing the event.

Since April 2023, the war between the army and RSF has killed thousands of people, uprooted more than 12 million and created the world's largest hunger and displacement crises.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us