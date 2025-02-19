AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Egypt announces first discovery of pharaoh's tomb in more than 100 years
A joint Egyptian-British mission has identified an ancient tomb near Luxor as that of King Thutmose II.
Egypt announces first discovery of pharaoh's tomb in more than 100 years
Located west of the Valley of the Kings, Thutmose II's tomb was the last lost tomb of the kings of Egypt's 18th dynasty. / Photo: AFP
February 19, 2025

A joint Egyptian-British mission has identified an ancient tomb near Luxor as that of King Thutmose II, marking the first discovery of a pharaonic royal tomb in more than 100 years, Egypt's Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said on Tuesday.

Located west of the Valley of the Kings, Thutmose II's tomb was the last lost tomb of the kings of Egypt's 18th dynasty, and the first royal tomb discovered since King Tutankhamun's in 1922, the ministry said.

Archaeologists were able to identify the tomb due to alabaster vessels found on site and inscribed with the name of King Thutmose II and his wife Queen Hatshepsut, one of a small handful of women to have ruled Egypt.

They also found pieces of his funerary furniture, as well as pieces of mortar with blue inscriptions, yellow stars and religious writing, the statement said.

However, due to flooding soon after the king's death, the tomb was generally not well preserved, the ministry statement added. There were indications that most of its contents had been moved, and work to recover them was under way, it said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us