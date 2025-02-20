SPORTS
Mbappé hails 'perfect night' in Real Madrid win over Man City
Mbappé joined Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski on the list of players with two hat-tricks in the knockout stages
Real Madrid's forward Kylian Mbappe (C) celebrates scoring his third goal for a hat trick during the UEFA Champions League knockout phase play-off football match against Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium / Photo: AFP
February 20, 2025

Kylian Mbappé was celebrating a “perfect night” with Real Madrid — one that included his third Champions League hat-trick and his club securing a spot in the round of 16 to keep alive its hopes of winning a record 16th European title.

With a pair of goals in the first half and another in the second, Mbappé led Madrid to a comfortable 3-1 win over Manchester City on Wednesday. The Spanish powerhouse advanced 6-3 on aggregate after a 3-2 first-leg win in England.

“This was a perfect night,” Mbappé said. "We wanted to win and this was how to do it. We gave everything in front of our home fans and we won because we produced a great performance against City, who are always difficult to play.”

Mbappé joined Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema and Robert Lewandowski on the list of players with two hat-tricks in the knockout stages of the Champions League. Cristiano Ronaldo has four.

'Bar very high'

Mbappé's other hat tricks came with Paris Saint-Germain against against Barcelona in 2021 and in the group stage against Club Brugge in 2019.

“Mbappé has the quality to match Cristiano’s numbers, but he has to work a lot because Cristiano has set the bar very high," Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

Madrid player Jude Bellingham was among those praising Mbappé's performance against City.

“Mbappé is very special — everyone knows that and he never stops proving it," he said. "He’s a better person than a player and we’re going to benefit from his goals.”

'Best game'

The France star said it was one of his best games since he joined Madrid this season.

“Whether this was my best game for Madrid or not, I’m not the best person to analyze," he said. "Better that somebody else decides. I’m here to play and to perform on the pitch. I would categorize this as a great team performance.”

Mbappé said he would rather see Madrid face city rival Atletico Madrid instead of Bayer Leverkusen in the next round, mostly to avoid a trip to Germany.

“Honestly, I would rather we are drawn against Atletico,” Mbappé said. “They are two great clubs and it would be difficult either way. But in the next round, it would be much better for us if we don’t have to travel.”

SOURCE:AP
