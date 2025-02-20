Thursday, February 20, 2025

0708 GMT — Hamas has handed over the bodies of four hostages killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza to the Red Cross, according to TRT World.

TheRed Cross headed to a location in Gaza to receive the bodies of 4 deceased Israeli hostages scheduled to be handed over under the ceasefire deal, Israeli media has reported.

The return of the bodies took place in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Ahead of the transfer hundreds of people gathered around a sandy lot formerly used as a cemetery. A fence had been erected to keep onlookers away from the immediate area where the handover to the Red Cross was to occur.

Hamas displayed 4 black coffins on a stage in Gaza ahead of the handover of hostages' bodies.

Hamas said it would hand over the bodies of Shiri Bibas, Kfir, Ariel, and Oded Lifshitz.

More updates 👇

0426 GMT — Gaza hospital director says he doesn't know why he is being detained

Dr. Husam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, says he does not know his charges or the reason for his detention.

His statement came during an interview with reporter Yossi Eli of Israel’s Channel 13, which aired Wednesday evening.

It marked the first appearance of Abu Safiya since his arrest by the Israeli army in December.

He was seen in Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank appearing pale-faced and with his hands and feet shackled.