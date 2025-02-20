WORLD
3 MIN READ
Gaza Updates: Hamas hands over coffins of dead Israeli captives to Red Cross
Truce pausing Israel's war on Gaza — which has reportedly killed over 48,297 Palestinians, a figure revised by officials to nearly 62,000, having added thousands who are missing and now presumed dead — enters its 33rd day.
Gaza Updates: Hamas hands over coffins of dead Israeli captives to Red Cross
The return of the bodies took place in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis./ Photo: AFP
February 20, 2025

Thursday, February 20, 2025

0708 GMT — Hamas has handed over the bodies of four hostages killed by Israeli bombing in Gaza to the Red Cross, according to TRT World.

TheRed Cross headed to a location in Gaza to receive the bodies of 4 deceased Israeli hostages scheduled to be handed over under the ceasefire deal, Israeli media has reported.

The return of the bodies took place in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.

Ahead of the transfer hundreds of people gathered around a sandy lot formerly used as a cemetery. A fence had been erected to keep onlookers away from the immediate area where the handover to the Red Cross was to occur.

Hamas displayed 4 black coffins on a stage in Gaza ahead of the handover of hostages' bodies.

Hamas said it would hand over the bodies of Shiri Bibas, Kfir, Ariel, and Oded Lifshitz.

More updates 👇

0426 GMT — Gaza hospital director says he doesn't know why he is being detained

Dr. Husam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza, says he does not know his charges or the reason for his detention.

His statement came during an interview with reporter Yossi Eli of Israel’s Channel 13, which aired Wednesday evening.

It marked the first appearance of Abu Safiya since his arrest by the Israeli army in December.

He was seen in Ofer Prison in the occupied West Bank appearing pale-faced and with his hands and feet shackled.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us