A commission in military-ruled Niger has recommended a minimum five-year transition to democratic rule following national discussions, officials said.

After a coup in 2023 when the army seized power and ousted President Mohamed Bazoum, Niger's military proposed a three-year timeline for a transition back to civilian rule.

However, West Africa's main regional bloc, ECOWAS, rejected the proposal. Following political disagreements, Niger and its neighbours Mali and Burkina Faso decided to leave the bloc and form the Alliance of Sahel States.

"The duration of the transition is set at 60 months, which may change depending on the security situation" and other factors, Abdoulaye Seydou, one of the commission's vice presidents, said on state TV.

Political parties to be dissolved

The commission also decided to elevate Brigadier General Abdourahamane Tchiani, the military leader who ran Niger's presidential guard before the coup, to the rank of army general, Seydou said.

Commission President Mamoudou Harouna Djingarey gave the same five-year timeline and said political parties would be dissolved, with a new charter allowing for two to five political parties.

He also said military officials would be able to participate in future elections.

The commission's work involved consultations with more than 700 delegates including lawyers, architects and teachers. Political parties did not participate.

Final decision

The commission's report will be delivered to the country's military leadership which will make the final decision on the transition timeline.

The Niger junta, like the military rulers in Mali and Burkina Faso, have kicked out French and other European forces and turned to Russia for support as they battle militant groups.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.