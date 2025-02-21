The Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has expressed deep concern over the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), particularly in the South Kivu province.

“We are playing with fire; if the security situation in DR Congo is not resolved, coupled with the suspension of US funding,'' Director General Jean Kaseya told a weekly virtual news conference on Thursday.

''We could just see DR Congo become the epicenter for a major outbreak of a pandemic that could spread beyond the province to other countries around the region.''

"I have written to all heads of state on the continent calling for support, especially security, to enable us to provide humanitarian assistance to the people in South Kivu," Kaseya added.

More than 7 million people have been internally displaced in Congo due to the conflict that has been ongoing for more than 20 years, according to the Congolese president.

Dangote contacted for help

The M23 rebels captured Goma last month and later advanced into Bukavu, the capital of the South Kivu province.

Kaseya said talks with the US are ongoing to actualise a pledged support of $385 million, up from $500 million before the suspension of aid.

"We received $4 million from China and South Korea, but this is insufficient in comparison to the resources pledged by the US," Kaseya said.

He said that on the sidelines of a recent African Union (AU) heads of state and government meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, he engaged African billionaire Aliko Dangote and philanthropist Tony Elumelu to support a new financing initiative being established by the institution's committee.

More displacements

“We are also targeting to ensure that Africa begins to manufacture its own cholera vaccines in 2025. For mpox vaccines, we will in the next few days be concluding ongoing talks with Bavarian Nordic,” he added.

Since Jan. 26, the conflict has resulted in over 3,000 deaths, nearly 3,000 injuries, and more than 500,000 new displacements, adding to the already 6.4 million displaced people, according to the UN.

At least 20 peacekeepers, including 14 South Africans, have been killed in clashes between the M23 rebels and Congolese forces.

Kinshasa has accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebels and sending troops into eastern Congo to assist the rebels in their recent offensive. However, Kigali has repeatedly denied these allegations.

