The 2024/25 CAF Champions League knockout draw, conducted in Doha, has set the stage for a series of intriguing tactical battles and high-stakes encounters.

Defending champions Al Ahly SC of Egypt face Sudan’s Al Hilal SC in what promises to be a high-stakes encounter. Al Ahly, despite finishing second in their group, remain the team to beat.

Al Ahly, 12-time winners of the competition, are aiming to become the first club to claim the title three seasons in a row.

Al Hilal, coached by DR Congo’s Florent Ibengé, topped their group despite playing home matches in Mauritania due to ongoing conflict in Sudan. Their solid defence will be crucial against the reigning champions.

This matchup will be a fascinating clash of Al Ahly's attacking prowess against Al Hilal's disciplined defence.

Pyramids FC vs AS FAR

Pyramids FC, under Krunoslav Jurčić, emerged as one of the most exciting attacking sides in the group stage, boasting a joint-leading 14 goals.

Their encounter with AS FAR, who navigated the group stage unbeaten, promises a clash of contrasting styles. AS FAR, under Alexandre Santos, demonstrated tactical flexibility and defensive solidity.

The key question here is whether Pyramids' attacking flair can penetrate AS FAR's well-organised defence.

Sundowns vs Esperance

Mamelodi Sundowns, a team brimming with talent, have consistently fallen short in the semifinals since their 2016 triumph.

Their clash with Esperance, four-time champions, is a heavyweight encounter. Esperance, under Laurențiu Reghecampf, displayed tactical maturity and recently secured the Tunisian Super Cup.

This matchup will test Sundowns' mental fortitude and tactical adaptability. Can they overcome their semifinal hurdle against a seasoned Esperance side?

MC Algers vs. Orlando Pirates

MC Alger's defensive solidity, conceding only two goals in the group stage, makes them a formidable opponent.

Orlando Pirates, with their attacking threat and 14 group points, will need to find a way to break down this defensive wall.

CAF says all quarter-final matches will be played over two legs, with the first leg scheduled for 1 April and the return leg a week later on 8 April.

The semi-finals will follow a similar format, with the winners advancing to the prestigious final in June.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.