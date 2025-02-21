The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the Nigerian football community have united in support of Atalanta winger Ademola Lookman, following harsh criticism from his club coach, Gian Piero Gasperini.

Gasperini's comments, particularly his assertion that Lookman is "the worst penalty-taker I have ever seen," after Atalanta's Champions League exit to Club Brugge, sparked widespread outrage.

Despite scoring a goal in the match, Lookman says he was singled out for blame.

CAF responded with a powerful show of solidarity, posting a video showcasing Lookman's goal-scoring prowess with the caption: "If you still can't see it, just look, man!"

This gesture followed Lookman's own expression of disappointment on social media, where he described Gasperini's comments as "hurtful and disrespectful."

"Being singled out in the manner I have been not only hurts but feels deeply disrespectful, not least because of the immense hard work and commitment I have always put in each and every day to help bring success to this club and to the incredible fans of Bergamo," Lookman stated on Instagram.

The Nigerian football community also rallied behind their star player.

The Super Eagles official X account openly showed support, and Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) president Ibrahim Gusau shared a photo of Lookman's celebration on Instagram, accompanied by the message, "We are proud of you, now and always."

The support comes after Lookman's recent triumph at the 2024 CAF Awards, where he was named CAF Men's Player of the Year. This accolade recognized his outstanding performances for both club and country.

Lookman's victory marked a significant achievement, making him the seventh Nigerian to receive the prestigious award.

He follows in the footsteps of compatriot Victor Osimhen, who won the award in 2023, creating a back-to-back Nigerian win for the first time since Nwankwo Kanu and Victor Ikpeba.

