AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Rwanda blasts US sanctions on its minister over DRC fighting
Rwanda's Foreign Ministry said the sanctions were unwarranted external interference which risks prolonging the resolution of the conflict
Rwanda blasts US sanctions on its minister over DRC fighting
James Kabarebe is a former army commander in Rwanda's military.  / Photo: Reuters
February 21, 2025

Rwanda late on Thursday condemned the US decision to impose sanctions on its minister over M23 rebels fighting in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, describing it as “unjustified and unfounded.”

The US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced the economic sanctions against Rwanda's Minister of State for Regional Integration James Kabarebe, a former army commander, saying that he was central to his country's support for the M23 rebels.

The US also imposed sanctions on Lawrence Kanyuka, the M23 rebel spokesman, along with two companies he controls — Kingston Fresh, a UK-registered food services company, and Kingston Holding, a French-based mining consultancy.

In a statement, Rwanda's Foreign Ministry said the sanctions were not a solution to the ongoing conflict in Congo.

'Unwarranted interference'

“If sanctions could resolve conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, we would have had peace in the region decades ago,” it said.

“Punitive measures including sanctions make no contribution toward long term security, peace, and stability for all the countries of the Great Lakes region. Such measures can only be construed as unwarranted external interference in the Africa-led process which risks prolonging the resolution of the conflict.”

The sanctions came after the M23 group intensified its territorial control in eastern Congo since December, seizing the provincial capitals of Goma and Bukavu.

Washington called on Rwanda to withdraw its forces from Congo and engage in diplomatic efforts under the Angola-led Luanda Process.

Since January 26, the conflict has resulted in over 3,000 deaths, nearly 3,000 injuries and more than 500,000 new displacements, adding to the already 6.4 million displaced, according to the UN.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us