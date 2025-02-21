AFRICA
Ugandan opposition veteran Besigye charged with treason
This is the second time Kizza Besigye has faced treason charges stemming from allegations he tried to overthrow the government.
Prison warders wheel Uganda's four-time presidential candidate Kizza Besigye to the Chief Magistrate Court in Nakawa suburb of Kampala / Photo: Reuters
February 21, 2025

A Ugandan magistrates' court charged detained opposition politician Kizza Besigye with treason on Friday, rejecting his lawyer's pleas that he be transferred to hospital to help him recover from ill health stemming from a hunger strike.

Treason carries the death penalty in Uganda. This is the second time Besigye has faced treason charges stemming from allegations he tried to overthrow the government.

The 68-year-old opponent and critic of longtime President Yoweri Museveni appeared in court in the capital Kampala on Friday looking frail and in a wheelchair.

It was his first appearance at a civilian court since the Supreme Court stopped his military trial last month.

He was briefly hospitalised at the weekend and a government minister this week said his health condition was alarming.

His lawyers say he was "kidnapped" in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, with his aide Obed Lutale in November and returned to Uganda, where they were charged with offences including illegal weapons possession and treachery in a military court.

Ends hunger strike

His wife said on February 12 that he had begun a hunger strike over his detention.

His lawyer said on Friday he had now ended it because his case had been transferred to a civilian court following a Supreme Court ruling on January 31 that trying civilians in military courts was unconstitutional.

The magistrates' court issued new charges, of treason and the concealment of treason - what it said were efforts to overthrow the government - but declined to allow Besigye to enter a plea because the offences can only be tried by a higher court.

He did not respond to the earlier charges as he viewed them as illegal.

Public anger

His continued incarceration has elicited anger among Ugandans and sparked some protests. The 56-member-state Commonwealth has called for his release.

Officials deny accusations of human rights violations and say those detained are afforded due process through the courts.

President Yoweri Museveni has s aid his political rival must answer for “the very serious offenses he is alleged to have been planning.” Museveni rejected calls by some for forgiveness and instead urged “a quick trial so that facts come out.”

Erias Lukwago, one of Besigye's lawyers, urged chief magistrate Esther Nyadoi on Friday to order prison authorities to take Besigye to a hospital for specialised medical care. Nyadoi said her court did not have the authority to grant such a request.

