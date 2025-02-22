Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday met with his South African counterpart Ronald Lamola in Johannesburg.

Fidan and Lamola held talks as part of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The meeting addressed bilateral trade relations, mutual investment opportunities, and potential cooperation in the defence industry.

Discussions also included the latest developments in the genocide case filed against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as well as developments in Sub-Saharan Africa.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.