South African, Turkish foreign ministers hold talks
The meeting addressed bilateral trade relations and potential cooperation in the defence industry.
The foreign ministers of Türkiye and South Africa discussed bilateral issues, including possible defence cooperation. Photo: AA / Others
February 22, 2025

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday met with his South African counterpart Ronald Lamola in Johannesburg.

Fidan and Lamola held talks as part of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

The meeting addressed bilateral trade relations, mutual investment opportunities, and potential cooperation in the defence industry.

Discussions also included the latest developments in the genocide case filed against Israel before the International Court of Justice (ICJ), as well as developments in Sub-Saharan Africa.

