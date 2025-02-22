AFRICA
Cholera outbreak in Sudan kills dozens in two days
The shutdown of key water treatment facilities is said to have worsened the situation in White Nile state.
MSF says the numbers continue to rise and keeping a detailed tally has become difficult. / Others
February 22, 2025

The Sudan Doctors Network on Saturday said 1,197 cases of cholera, including 83 related deaths, were recorded in the White Nile state in the south of the country over the past two days.

In a statement, the doctors' union emphasized “the catastrophic health situation" due to the spread of the epidemic, calling for more health centers due to overcrowding in hospitals and the lack of beds for patients due to the increasing number of cases.

Earlier, Doctors Without Borders said over 800 people were hospitalized and dozens died since Wednesday from the waterborne infection in the city of Kosti.

UNICEF also warned that the cholera outbreak poses a severe threat to children and their families.

Electricity disrupted

The shutdown of key water treatment facilities is said to have worsened the situation, exacerbated by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) bombing of the Um Dabakir power station on February 16, which disrupted electricity supplies in Kosti and across White Nile.

According to the latest figures from Sudan’s Health Ministry, the total number of cholera cases in the country has reached 53,735, with 1,430 deaths since the outbreak in August 2024.

The crisis unfolds amid Sudan’s ongoing civil conflict between the army and the RSF since April 2023, which has killed thousands of people and displaced many more.

