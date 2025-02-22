SPORTS
Arsenal title hopes suffer blow with West Ham defeat
Mikel Arteta's second-placed side have 53 points from 26 games, eight behind leaders Liverpool.
Arsenal's Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey (C) vies with West Ham United's Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus (L) during the English Premier League football match.   / Photo: AFP
February 22, 2025

Arsenal's Premier League title hopes suffered a hammer blow as Jarrod Bowen's goal just before halftime gave London rivals West Ham United a surprise 1-0 away victory on Saturday.

Bowen headed in from close range in the 44th minute and Arsenal's feeble attack, missing a host of injured forwards, never looked like salvaging anything as they suffered their first home league defeat of the season.

Arsenal barely troubled visiting keeper Alphonse Areola, managing two shots on target, and played the last 20 minutes with 10 men after substitute Myles Lewis-Skelly was red-carded for hauling down Mohammed Kudus.

Mikel Arteta's second-placed side have 53 points from 26 games, eight behind leaders Liverpool who face champions Manchester City away on Sunday.

