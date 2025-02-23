Undaunted by playing at the home of Manchester City, Liverpool produced a performance worthy of champions to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

A 2-0 win at the Etihad on Sunday extended Liverpool's lead over second-placed Arsenal and consigned four-time defending champions City to another humbling defeat in an ever-worsening season.

On Wednesday a 3-1 loss to Real Madrid sent Pep Guardiola's team crashing out of the Champions League. Back to domestic matters on Sunday and City was powerless to slow down Liverpool's march toward the title.

First-half goals from Mohamed Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai put Arne Slot's team on course for a victory that leaves it in command of the title race after 27 games.

Eighth defeat in the league

This latest defeat was City's eighth in the league this season and 14th overall. The most games City had lost under Guardiola in any of his previous eight seasons was 12 in the 2019-20 campaign, which was the last time it failed to win the league.

Then, as now, it was Liverpool that led the way, with the Merseyside club looking likely to win a record-equaling 20th league title.

City, meanwhile, faces a fight to secure a top-four finish and a return to next season's Champions League. It is fourth in the standings, above Newcastle on goal difference and just two points ahead of eighth-placed Aston Villa.

Arsenal’s surprise 1-0 loss to West Ham on Saturday had given Liverpool the opportunity to strengthen its grip on the title race.

Salah opens scoring against City

Liverpool went ahead through Salah's deflected effort from a well-worked corner routine in the 14th minute, which was his 30th of an outstanding campaign.

He turned provider in the 37th to set up Szoboszlai, whose low shot wrong-footed City goalkeeper Ederson and rolled into the bottom corner.

