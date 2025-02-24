AFRICA
Haiti crisis: Kenyan police officer killed in shootout
It is the first casualty since the Kenyan-led security mission arrived in the Caribbean country in June 2024.
People walk on a street after police clashed with gangs in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on February 23, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
February 24, 2025

A Kenyan police officer sent to Haiti to help rein in violent gangs was fatally shot in a fight with one of the gangs, Kenyan authorities said Sunday.

The shooting happened in the western Artibonite region, where Kenyan police sent to neutralize Haitian gangs were conducting an operation this past week.

It is the first casualty since the Kenyan-led security mission arrived in the Caribbean country in June 2024.

"We salute our fallen hero," Jack Ombaka, the mission's spokesperson, said in a statement. "We will pursue these gangs to the last man standing. We will not let you down."

Surge in violence

The Kenyan mission said in a statement that officers responded to a plea for help from residents in an area known as Pont-Sonde.

The death on Sunday came amid a surge in gang-related violence in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince over the last week.

The police officer was airlifted out of the area and died from his injuries, Godfrey Otunge, the commander of the Kenyan forces in Haiti, said in a statement.

After his shooting, officers pursued the gangsters. Mission official Ombaka thanked hospital staff and Salvadoran forces also battling the gangs for their help following the shooting.

“This is the price our courageous officer paid — he was killed while fighting for the people of Haiti,” said Ombaka in a statement. “We salute our fallen hero."

Blow to mission

Officials provided few other details, but the Gran Grif gang controls the region.

The death was a blow to efforts to try and rein in Haiti’s gangs, which have violently rampaged through the country since the 2021 assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.

Kenya has sent hundreds of officers to help weak Haitian law enforcement.

In February, 200 more police officers from the East African country joined more than 600 other Kenyans already working alongside Haiti’s National Police as part of a multinational force boosted by soldiers and police deployed by countries including Jamaica, Guatemala and El Salvador.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
