ITTF African Cup 2025: Table tennis stars battle for glory
Only four precious qualification spots are up for grabs in each singles event with 29 competitors in the men's draw and 21 in the women's.
Africa's finest players fight for a slice of the $25,000 prize. Photo:  ITTF-Africa / Others
February 24, 2025

The Palais des Sports d’El Menzah Sports Arena in Tunis is set to host the best of African table tennis players as the ITTF-African Cup roars to life on Tuesday, February 25th.

The tournament is the last chance for players to get placements in the ultimate showdown, the finals of the ITTF World Cup Macao, China, scheduled for 14-21 April 2025.

“The tournament will begin with a round-robin format, with players split into groups. The top 2 players from each group will qualify for the knockout stages, with all 4 semifinalists in both Men’s and Women’s singles earning a spot to compete at the ITTF World Cup Macao 2025,” ITTF Africa says in a statement ahead of opening day.

For three days, from February 25th to 27th, Africa's finest paddlers will unleash their skills, all vying for a slice of the $25,000 prize and, more importantly, a coveted spot on the world stage.

High stakes

With 29 competitors in the men's draw and 21 in the women's, the stakes couldn't be higher as only four precious qualification spots are up for grabs in each singles event.

“The ITTF African Cup 2025 represents the final chapter in the continental qualification journey. With established champions defending their titles and emerging talents eager to make their mark, the competition promises to be fierce,” ITTF Africa adds.

The men's field is a cauldron of anticipation. World No. 18, the legendary Omar Assar of Egypt, leads the charge, but he'll face a ferocious challenge from defending champion and Nigerian powerhouse, Aruna Quadri.

Fans also keep their eyes peeled for rising stars like Nigeria's Matthew Kuti and Tunisia’s Wassim Essid, ready to ignite the crowd!

In the women's arena, Egypt's dominance is a watch with Hana Goda, ranked 27th in the world, poised to dazzle, but she'll have to overcome the brilliance of her compatriot and six-time champion, Dina Meshref.

Egypt’s Mariam Alhodaby, the world No. 64 and last year's runner-up, is also hungry for redemption.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
