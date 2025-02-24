The Senegalese government and the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance (MFDC) have signed a peace agreement brokered by Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo, bringing an end to one of Africa's oldest conflicts, which has lasted four decades, state media reported.

"We were able to participate in the conclusion of this important agreement, which constitutes a very big step towards definitive peace in Casamance," state-run Agence de Presse Senegalaise quoted Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko saying at a joint press briefing on Sunday at the Palace of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau, alongside host country President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and Prime Minister Rui Duarte Barros.

Casamance, separated from northern Senegal by The Gambia, is the site of one of Africa's oldest conflicts, which began in 1982 and has claimed thousands of lives while harming the region's economy.

'Close the work on negotiations'

Hailing the relations between two West African countries, the Senegalese premier said he was carrying a message from President Bassirou Diomaye Faye to his counterpart in Guinea-Bissau for participating in the conclusion of negotiations, which had begun three days ago by a committee established for this purpose.

“We had to close the work on the negotiations between the MFDC and the state of Senegal,” Sonko announced.

The MFDC, founded in 1982, has been fighting for independence in Senegal's southern region of Casamance, which borders The Gambia.

In May 2023, at least 250 MFDC fighters surrendered their weapons in Mongone, a former separatist stronghold.

