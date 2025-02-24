Mozambique's economy shrank in the final quarter of last year following election turmoil, official data showed.

The Indian Ocean country's GDP dropped by 4.87% between October and December compared to the same period in the previous year, according to data from the national statistics body seen by AFP on Monday.

Mozambique descended into weeks of deadly unrest after October elections that were disputed by the opposition as rigged.

The violence claimed more than 320 lives and left over 600 wounded, according to the local civil society group Plataforma Decide.

Paralysed for over two months

Gross domestic product grew by a mere 1.85% in 2024 as a whole, compared to 5.44% in the previous year, official data showed.

Mozambique was paralysed for more than two months after opposition leader Venancio Mondlane called street protests against the electoral victory of President Daniel Chapo, citing irregularities.

European Union observers criticised the vote, noting manipulation of results and indications of ballot box stuffing in favour of the ruling Frelimo party.

Although tensions have calmed down, sporadic demonstrations have rocked the country in recent weeks over the high cost of living.

'Political intimidation'

The opposition's Dinis Tivane, an adviser to Mondlane, claimed at the weekend that 24 shots were fired at his residence in a video posted on social media.

Mondlane, who has been on a tour of the country, denounced the incident as an "act of political intimidation."

More than 74% of Mozambican people were estimated to live in poverty in 2023.

