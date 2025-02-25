SPORTS
UK sports pundit under fire for Mo Salah comments
Jamie Carragher comments regarding Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or chances sparked a wave of criticism, prompting him to clarify his stance.
Carragher's viewpoint was challenged by his fellow Sky Sports pundits / Photo: Getty Images
February 25, 2025

UK sports pundit Jamie Carragher's post-match analysis following Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Manchester City has sparked a wave of criticism after suggesting Egypt's Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or chances were slim because he still played for his home country.

"The point I was trying to make yesterday was that Mo Salah is at a disadvantage playing for Egypt in terms of him winning the Ballon d'Or," Carragher explained via X (formerly Twitter).

"If Salah had an average season at LFC but won the AFCON & was MVP, I don’t think he would win the Ballon d'Or. Because I don’t think AFCON carries the weight of other tournaments."

This viewpoint was challenged by his fellow Sky Sports pundits, Micah Richards and Daniel Sturridge, who emphasised AFCON's status as a major continental tournament.

Major competition

"It's a major tournament," Richards stated during the broadcast, with Sturridge echoing similar sentiments, comparing it to other continental competitions.

The controversy extended beyond the studio, with former England defender Rio Ferdinand adding his voice to the growing chorus of dissent.

"AFCON needs more respect. It matters, & federations need to do more to highlight this," Ferdinand posted online. "Ask the likes of Mo Salah, Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure, Abedi Pele, Samuel Eto’o."

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) also weighed in, simply posting "Major Tournament" on their social media channels in direct response to Carragher's remarks.

'Clumsy'

Acknowledging the backlash, Carragher later admitted his comments were "clumsy."

"Saying it wasn’t a major competition was clumsy, but I think most people watching could understand the point I was trying to make."

The incident has brought into sharp focus the ongoing discussion about the global perception of African football and the recognition afforded to its premier tournament.

In 2021, former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp had to clarify his use of the phrase "little tournament" in reference to the Africa Cup of Nations tournament, insisting it was meant as a frustrationat losing vital players who play at AFCON at an important stage of the English Premier League season.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
