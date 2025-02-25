WORLD
SA power crisis
South Africa's electricity company, Eskom, has managed to restore six units at power plants after implementing its highest stage of controlled power cuts early on Sunday, the power utility said after multiple failures at Majuba and Camden power stations over the weekend.
South Africa's Eskom has managed to restore six units at power plants after implementing its highest stage of controlled power cuts early on Sunday, the power utility said after multiple failures at Majuba and Camden power stations over the weekend.
February 25, 2025
