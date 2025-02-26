AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Death toll from Sudanese military plane crash rises to 46
The Sudanese army said Tuesday that a military aircraft crashed during takeoff in the Wadi Seidna military airport in northern Omdurman.
Death toll from Sudanese military plane crash rises to 46
No information was yet available about the circumstances of the crash. / Photo: AA
February 26, 2025

The death toll from a Sudanese military plane crash in Omdurman, west of the capital Khartoum, rose to 46, local media said on Wednesday.

The state news agency SUNA said 10 people were also injured in the crash that occurred in a residential area in northern Omdurman on Tuesday.

No information was yet available about the circumstances of the crash.

The Sudanese army said Tuesday that a military aircraft crashed during takeoff in the Wadi Seidna military airport in northern Omdurman, causing casualties among military personnel and civilians.

The incident occurred as the army and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Côte d'Ivoire's ex-minister Billon seeks to lead opposition in October election
South Africa demands repatriation of colonial-era remains
African Union agency says Fitch's downgrade of Afreximbank is 'flawed'
Setting the scene for a SAFE Europe, and Türkiye’s place in the new order
'Weaponising humanitarian aid': Turkish officials condemn Israeli interception of Madleen
Russia says aims to boost military ties in Africa after Wagner exits Mali
Kenya suspends police officers after suspect dies in custody
Swift intervention restores calm in Libya's capital following fresh clashes
Israeli forces take control of Gaza-bound aid ship
'The wound will never heal': Kenyans mark one year since deadly unrest over tax hikes
South Africa's economy 'uniquely vulnerable' due to reliance on coal
Trump's travel ban on mainly African countries set to take effect
Turkish FM Fidan discusses latest situation in Gaza with Egyptian, Jordanian counterparts
Wagner 'replaced' by Russia's Africa Corp in Mali
Kenyan in police custody dies in controversial circumstances
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us