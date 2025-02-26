The death toll from a Sudanese military plane crash in Omdurman, west of the capital Khartoum, rose to 46, local media said on Wednesday.

The state news agency SUNA said 10 people were also injured in the crash that occurred in a residential area in northern Omdurman on Tuesday.

No information was yet available about the circumstances of the crash.

The Sudanese army said Tuesday that a military aircraft crashed during takeoff in the Wadi Seidna military airport in northern Omdurman, causing casualties among military personnel and civilians.

The incident occurred as the army and its rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) continue fighting a war since mid-April 2023 that has killed more than 20,000 people and displaced 14 million, according to the UN and local authorities.

Research from US universities, however, estimates the death toll at around 130,000.

