AFRICA
4 MIN READ
Algeria condemns fresh French sanctions
The French foreign minister announces fresh sanctions against Algeria during an interview with broadcaster BFMTV.
Algeria condemns fresh French sanctions
“Algeria was not officially informed of the French measures, as required by bilateral agreements between the two countries,” Foreign Ministry says. / Photo: Reuters Archive
February 27, 2025

Algeria has denounced fresh French sanctions against it as the latest in "a long series of threats and harassment".

In a statement, the Algerian Foreign Ministry called the French move another act of "provocation."

"Algeria was not officially informed of the French measures, as required by bilateral agreements between the two countries," it said.

These sanctions "will not affect Algeria in any way," the ministry stressed.

On Tuesday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced new sanctions against Algeria during an interview with broadcaster BFMTV.

Deportations from France

Barrot declared that he had taken "measures to restrict movement and access to national territory for certain Algerian dignitaries.”

"These are reversible measures which will come to an end as soon as the cooperation we are calling for resumes," the minister said.

He added that France is ready to take further measures if no progress is observed.

Barrot also reiterated his readiness to go to Algeria if that would "unblock a certain number of situations."

France is taking action against Algeria for its refusal to receive certain illegal nationals expelled from France, including the assailant of the Mulhouse attack, as well as the imprisonment of the Franco-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, he said.

Balance of power

On Saturday, an Algerian national who was reported to have a deportation order against him stabbed one person to death and injured five others near a market in the city of Mulhouse.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that the prosecution has classified the attack as a "terrorist act.”

Algeria refused to take in the suspect 10 times, French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said during an interview with French TV channel TF1 on Saturday.

The interior minister then suggested that the government needed to change the “balance of power” with Algeria.

Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou urged Algeria to reconsider the 1968 immigration agreements that granted Algerian nationals special status in France.

Colonial atrocities

"France will ask the Algerian government to reexamine the entirety of the agreements between the two countries," Bayrou said, following an inter-ministerial council on immigration.

The 1968 accords, signed six years after Algeria’s independence from France, provided Algerian nationals with unique privileges regarding entry, residency, and employment in France.

"We must prevent any escalation with Algeria," he said, signalling a cautious approach amid already strained relations between Paris and Algiers.

Diplomatic relations between Algeria and France remain volatile, particularly due to unresolved issues stemming from France's colonisation of Algeria from 1830 to 1962.

Recently, Algiers has renewed demands for justice over France's colonial atrocities, including the massacre of Algerian independence protesters by French security forces in 1961.

Paris has refused to fully address the historical grievances that continue to affect Algerian society.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
Côte d'Ivoire's ex-minister Billon seeks to lead opposition in October election
South Africa demands repatriation of colonial-era remains
African Union agency says Fitch's downgrade of Afreximbank is 'flawed'
Setting the scene for a SAFE Europe, and Türkiye’s place in the new order
'Weaponising humanitarian aid': Turkish officials condemn Israeli interception of Madleen
Russia says aims to boost military ties in Africa after Wagner exits Mali
Kenya suspends police officers after suspect dies in custody
Swift intervention restores calm in Libya's capital following fresh clashes
Israeli forces take control of Gaza-bound aid ship
'The wound will never heal': Kenyans mark one year since deadly unrest over tax hikes
South Africa's economy 'uniquely vulnerable' due to reliance on coal
Trump's travel ban on mainly African countries set to take effect
Turkish FM Fidan discusses latest situation in Gaza with Egyptian, Jordanian counterparts
Wagner 'replaced' by Russia's Africa Corp in Mali
Kenyan in police custody dies in controversial circumstances
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us