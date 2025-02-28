Friday, February 28, 2025

05:21 GMT —Mediators start talks in Egypt on next phases of Gaza truce

Egypt has announced that intensive talks have begun in Cairo between the parties involved in the Gaza ceasefire agreement to discuss the next phases amid "ongoing efforts to ensure the implementation of the agreed-upon understandings."

The Egyptian State Information Service reported that delegations from Israel and Qatar arrived in Cairo to continue negotiations on the Gaza ceasefire, with the participation of US representatives.

In an official statement, the agency noted that "the concerned parties have begun intensive discussions on the next phases of the ceasefire agreement, amid ongoing efforts to ensure the implementation of the agreed-upon understandings."

04:53 GMT — Trump says ongoing Gaza talks are 'pretty good'

US President Donald Trump said there were "pretty good talks going on" regarding Gaza, when asked about the future of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but he offered little detail at a White House press conference.

"We'll see what happens. Nobody really knows, but we'll see what happens," he said at a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. "We have some pretty good talks going on."

03:20 GMT — Israel kills 2 in Lebanon in new violation of ceasefire

Israel has killed two people in northwestern Lebanon in air strikes in another violation of the ceasefire agreement.

An Israeli warplane fired three missiles into a small truck in the Ad-Doura neighbourhood in Hermel city, according to witnesses.

The state news agency, NNA, said two victims were killed in the attack, without providing details about their identities.

02:30 GMT — Israeli forces wound a Palestinian in occupied West Bank

Israeli forces have shot and wounded a Palestinian youth in Beit Rima in the occupied West Bank amid their brutal raids, WAFA news agency said.

The agency said forces shot him in the leg before he was handed over to a Palestinian ambulance for treatment.

