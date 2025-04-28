The 17th edition of The Headies Music Awards unfolded in a dazzling spectacle on Sunday, April 27th, 2025, as the crème de la crème of Nigeria's vibrant music scene arrived at the Landmark Events Centre in Lagos to celebrate talent on the African music landscape.

Nollywood star Nancy Isime helmed the night, guiding the audience through a flow of award presentations and star-lined performances.

Record-breaking Afrobeats sensation Rema walked away with the coveted Album of the Year award for his latest musical offering, ‘Heis’.

Other Nigerian winners were Tems, who won Best Recording of the Year for 'Burning'; Lojay – Best Vocal Performance (Male); and Liya – Best Vocal Performance (Female).

Continental winners

The Next Rated award went to Odumodublvck, and the Digital Artiste of the Year was awarded to Davido, another Afrobreats star.

The Headies also shone a light on the diverse talent across the continent.

Tanzanian singer Juma Jux was crowned the Best East African Artiste, while Innoss’B from the Democratic Republic of Congo accepted the award for Best Central African Artiste.

While the atmosphere was largely celebratory, a poignant moment arrived as the late street-hop sensation Mohbad was posthumously honoured with the award for Best Street-Hop Artiste for his widely acclaimed track, "Ask About Me".

Career impact

The emotional tribute resonated deeply with attendees, a testament to the lasting impact of his music.

Further highlighting Mohbad's enduring popularity, he also received the Viewers’ Choice award for his contribution to fellow Nigerian artist Chike’s captivating song, "Egwu".

Organisers said the accolades served as a reminder of his immense talent and the void his absence has left in the industry.

Mohbad, whose real name was Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, died in controversial circumstances in 2023, sparking protests and calls for authorities to launch investigations.

Beyond the accolades, the night was punctuated by a series of high-octane performances and captivating sets from a stellar lineup of artists, including Flavour, Shallipopi, OdumoduBlvck, Qing Madi, Ayo Maff, and KCEE.