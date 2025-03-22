AFRICA
Niger declares days of mourning after dozens killed in mosque attack
The government declares 72 hours of national mourning beginning Saturday to honor the victims, with flags flying at half-mast across the country.
The military seized power two years ago with a promise to defeat insurgents but the violence continues. / Getty Images
March 22, 2025

Niger's government announced three days of mourning on Friday after 44 civilians were killed in the country's southwest by "terrorists" linked to the Daesh group.

The assault happened when militants stormed a mosque in the rural town of Kokorou and targeted worshippers, the interior ministry said in a statement broadcast on state television, adding that another 13 people were wounded.

The ministry condemned the assault as a "cowardly and inhumane act" and vowed to intensify efforts to combat terrorism in the region.

The Nigerien government declared 72 hours of national mourning beginning Saturday to honor the victims. Flags will fly at half-mast across the country, and public events are expected to be subdued as the nation grieves.

Surge of violence

The southwestern region of Niger, particularly areas near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso, has seen a surge in violence in recent years, with groups like the Daesh exploiting instability to carry out deadly raids on villages and security forces.

The attack underscores the security challenges facing the Sahel nation, despite efforts by the government and international partners to curb the insurgency.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, though the Interior Ministry’s attribution to Daesh aligns because of the group’s known presence in the region.

Authorities have promised a thorough investigation and a robust response to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The latest killings add to a growing toll of civilian casualties in Niger, where communities remain vulnerable to the persistent threat of extremist violence.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
