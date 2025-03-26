The Confederation of African Football (CAF) unveiled a new logo and trophy for the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025, on Wednesday, injecting new excitement into the upcoming tournament.

The contest is set for stadiums across Casablanca, Mohammedia, and El Jadida from March 30th to April 19th, 2025.

“The trophy symbolizes the young players’ path, integrated with the map of Africa to reflect continental pride and unity,” CAF says in a statement on its website.

“The concept behind the new trophy is ‘Journey Begins’ and embodies ambition, growth and the early steps towards these players’ legendary futures,” CAF says in a statement.

Nurturing talents

This new trophy also includes a base representing "CAF's support and guidance in nurturing these young talents."

The tournament itself carries significant weight, serving not only as a showcase for Africa's best Under-17 players but also as a crucial qualifier for the expanded FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where ten African teams will compete.

The group stage promises thrilling encounters, with Morocco, Uganda, Tanzania, and Zambia battling it out in Group A, while Group B sees Burkina Faso, Cameroon, South Africa, and Egypt clash.

Group C features Senegal, Gambia, Somalia, and Tunisia, and Group D pits Mali, Angola, Côte d’Ivoire, and the Central African Republic.

Africa will be represented by 10 teams at the newly expanded showpiece set to take place in Qatar later this year.