US President Joe Biden concluded his visit to Angola on Wednesday with a roundtable discussion in Lobito with a high-level talk on the transformative potential of the Lobito Corridor railway project.

The meeting, attended by Angolan President Joao Lourenco, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi and Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, centered on the US-backed initiative to revitalize the 800-mile (1,287-kilometer) railway.

The corridor links Angola’s Atlantic coast to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia, facilitating the export of minerals like copper and cobalt, which are critical for clean energy technologies.

“Nations across the Lobito Corridor have solutions to some of the world's toughest problems,” Biden said.

'Keep working together'

“We just need to keep working together. These projects and investments are designed to have high impact and meet the highest standards for workers, for the environment and for the communities, because the United States understands how we invest in Africa.”

Reflecting on the relationship between Angola and the United States, he said: “The story of Angola and the United States holds a lesson for the world: two nations with a shared history in the evil of human bondage, on opposite sides of the Cold War — and now, two nations standing shoulder to shoulder, working every day for the benefit of our people.”

African leaders at the roundtable echoed Biden’s optimism, praising the significance of the Lobito Corridor in fostering regional integration and global economic connectivity.

President Tshisekedi called the project “a model for regional integration,” saying its role in connecting countries and creating shared opportunities will improve economies across Africa.

Symbol of unity

President Lourenco hailed the corridor as a symbol of unity, calling for collaboration in order to achieve such transformative projects with other partners across Africa.

President Hichilema highlighted the corridor’s critical role in opening up countries and regions to the global economy. He stressed that partnerships like the one for the Lobito Corridor are vital not just for Africa but for the entire world.

The Lobito Corridor aims to modernize and extend the railway from Angola’s Atlantic coast through the DRC and Zambia.

Game-changer

The project has been touted as a game-changer for regional trade, reducing transportation times, boosting economic growth, and providing an alternative to Chinese-backed initiatives.

The Lobito Corridor’s success is expected to set a precedent for similar projects across Africa, showcasing the benefits of regional collaboration and international partnerships.

The leaders stressed that its impact will extend beyond infrastructure, driving economic growth and fostering deeper ties between nations.

As Biden prepared to depart Lobito, he reiterated the United States' commitment to supporting Africa’s development and working alongside its leaders to build a future that benefits both the continent and the global community.

➤Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.