Galatasaray secured a resounding 4-0 victory over Antalyaspor at RAMS Park, with referee Ozan Ergün officiating the match.

The yellow-reds' goals were scored by Victor Osimhen in the 30th, 45+3rd, and 52nd minutes, while Alvaro Morata converted a penalty in the 45th minute.

This win extends Galatasaray's undefeated streak, boosting their points tally to 71. Under manager Okan Buruk, the team maintains a 10-point lead over their closest rivals, Fenerbahçe, with two games remaining.

Antalyaspor, led by coach Emre Belözoğlu, concluded the week with 33 points.

Yunus Akgün made a notable return to the starting lineup after six league matches. The national star had been sidelined due to an injury sustained during a UEFA Europa League match against Ajax.