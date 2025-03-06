AFRICA
Mali suspends foreigners' artisanal mining licences
The move follows the deaths of dozens of people, including women and children, in a couple of mine collapses.
The suspension of the mining permits follows deadly incidents at goldmines in Mali. / Reuters
March 6, 2025

Mali has suspended artisanal mining permits granted to foreigners, after a couple of accidents in recent weeks left dozens dead.

The collapse on February 15 of an artisanal gold mine killed 43 people, mostly women, in the gold-rich Kayes region.

On January 29, 13 artisanal miners, including women and three children, were killed in southwest Mali after a tunnel in which they were digging for gold flooded.

In response to the deaths, Mali's Council of Ministers decided at its weekly meeting on Wednesday to suspend the artisanal mining permits of ‘‘persons of foreign nationality", a statement said.

It also approved the dismissal of administrative and security officials connected to the two recent accidents, the statement said.

Mali is one of Africa's top gold producers and home to industrial mines operated by international companies including Barrick Gold, B2Gold Corp, Resolute Mining and Hummingbird Resources Plc, Reuters news agency reports.

Mali's military leaders recently taken bold steps to scrutinise the country's mining sector so the state would benefit more from gold prices running at all-time highs.

Mali signs deal with Canadian firm over seized gold, taxes - TRT Afrika

The deal with Barrick Gold will give the Malian government greater control over the country's gold wealth.

🔗

The result was a series of disputes with foreign firms including one with Barrick that remains unresolved.

Mali's industrial gold production plunged 23% year-over-year in 2024.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika English
