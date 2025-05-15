AFRICA
2 min read
UN chief urges dialogue after Libya capital truce
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has welcomed a truce in Libya after violence erupted between armed groups in areas of Tripoli.
UN chief urges dialogue after Libya capital truce
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has called for "serious dialogue" in Libya's capital Tripoli amid armed clashes. / Photo: Reuters
May 15, 2025

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday welcomed a truce in Libya after violence erupted between armed groups in areas of Tripoli.

"The secretary-general takes note of the truce reached in Tripoli yesterday and calls on all parties to take urgent steps to sustain and build upon it through dialogue," spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

The UN chief expressed alarm at the "rapid" escalation in the capital, and said: "The rapid nature of the escalation, which drew armed groups from outside the city and subjected heavily populated neighbourhoods to heavy artillery fire, was alarming."

Guterres expressed sorrow about the deaths of at least eight civilians in the latest violence in Tripoli.

'Dialogue in good faith'

Stressing the need to protect civilians, Guterres urged all parties "to engage in serious dialogue in good faith to address the root causes of the conflict."

The statement pledged the UN's commitment to peace efforts, and said: "The United Nations stands ready to provide its good offices to facilitate agreement on a path towards lasting peace and stability in Libya."

Libya's defence ministry said on Wednesday that a ceasefire took effect in Tripoli after renewed armed clashes.

A statement said the ceasefire began in all areas of Tripoli that have been facing unrest as part of efforts "to protect civilians, preserve state institutions, and avoid further escalation."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
'I'm unmoved,' Tanzania's Suluhu says amid criticism over 'opposition clampdown'
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Somalia's mass vaccination against polio, pneumonia targets 3 million children
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Sudan's Burhan appoints country's new prime minister
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
Tanzanian opposition leader Tundu Lissu defiant as he appears for treason trial
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
France closes probe against widow of Rwanda's ex-president over alleged role in genocide
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
ICJ sides with Equatorial Guinea in dispute with Gabon over oil-rich islands
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
South Africa's Ramaphosa aims to mend US ties with Musk deals
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
Turkish President Erdogan marks Ataturk, Youth and Sports Day
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN, Libya’s Presidential Council establish ‘truce committee’ after Tripoli clashes
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
UN's court to rule on Gabon-Equatorial Guinea dispute over potentially oil-rich areas
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Israel expands ground invasion into Gaza as Palestinians starve to death
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Joe Biden diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Sudan army retakes strategic area in North Darfur from RSF
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
Nigerian pastor acquitted of rape, Timothy Omotoso, leaves South Africa
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
RSF shelling kills 14 people in Sudan displacement camp
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us