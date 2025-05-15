UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday welcomed a truce in Libya after violence erupted between armed groups in areas of Tripoli.

"The secretary-general takes note of the truce reached in Tripoli yesterday and calls on all parties to take urgent steps to sustain and build upon it through dialogue," spokesperson Farhan Haq said in a statement.

The UN chief expressed alarm at the "rapid" escalation in the capital, and said: "The rapid nature of the escalation, which drew armed groups from outside the city and subjected heavily populated neighbourhoods to heavy artillery fire, was alarming."

Guterres expressed sorrow about the deaths of at least eight civilians in the latest violence in Tripoli.

'Dialogue in good faith'

Stressing the need to protect civilians, Guterres urged all parties "to engage in serious dialogue in good faith to address the root causes of the conflict."

The statement pledged the UN's commitment to peace efforts, and said: "The United Nations stands ready to provide its good offices to facilitate agreement on a path towards lasting peace and stability in Libya."

Libya's defence ministry said on Wednesday that a ceasefire took effect in Tripoli after renewed armed clashes.

A statement said the ceasefire began in all areas of Tripoli that have been facing unrest as part of efforts "to protect civilians, preserve state institutions, and avoid further escalation."