President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reaffirmed Türkiye’s readiness to host the Olympic Games, citing the country’s proven track record in organizing international sporting events and its world-class infrastructure.

His remarks came on Thursday during the opening ceremony of UEFA’s new office in Istanbul, established as part of preparations for the UEFA Euro 2032 football championship, which Türkiye will co-host with Italy.

Speaking at the ceremony, Erdogan said Türkiye has consistently demonstrated its ability to organise major international tournaments and emphasised that it “has more than enough capacity to host all kinds of global sporting events, including the Olympics.”

The president highlighted Türkiye’s growing reputation as a reliable and experienced host, pointing to the country’s long-standing cooperation with UEFA and the frequent selection of Istanbul for high-profile football matches.

UEFA office strengthens Türkiye's European role

UEFA’s decision to open an Istanbul office signals Türkiye’s increasing significance in European football and its broader strategic role in global sports. The office will play a central role in organising and coordinating the Euro 2032 tournament between Türkiye and Italy.

President Erdogan reminded attendees of Türkiye’s successful hosting of several UEFA finals in recent years. These include the legendary 2005 UEFA Champions League Final between Liverpool and AC Milan, often hailed as one of the most memorable football matches in history, as well as the 2009 UEFA Cup Final, the 2019 UEFA Super Cup, and most recently, the 2023 UEFA Champions League Final.

A renewed Olympic vision

Each event, he said, serves as a testament to Türkiye’s organisational capabilities, modern infrastructure, and its passion for sport.

Although Türkiye has never hosted the Olympic Games, it has made several bids in past decades, most notably for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

Erdogan’s statement is seen as a renewed signal of interest in pursuing future Olympic opportunities, positioning the country as a strong candidate based on its existing infrastructure and experience.

The UEFA Euro 2032 tournament, set to be jointly hosted by Türkiye and Italy, marks a significant milestone for the country after several previous solo bids were unsuccessful. The cooperation is expected to ease the logistical and financial burdens of hosting such a massive tournament, while also showcasing the strength of Türkiye–EU sporting ties.

As UEFA settles into its new Istanbul office, Erdogan’s remarks reflect Türkiye’s broader ambition to be recognised not just as a regional sports hub, but as a global destination capable of staging the world’s biggest sporting spectacles.