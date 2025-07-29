Somalia Airlines, is set to start flying again after over three decades on the ground. The national carrier, once known as the ‘White Star,’ was grounded in 1991 during civil unrest. Now, with two new Airbus A320s in hand, the government says flights could resume in about two months.

Côte d'Ivoire says it is investigating the death of a Burkina Faso activist in prison in the Ivorian capital Abidjan. The Ivorian officials said Alain Christopher Traore, a staunch supporter of Burkina Faso’s government, was found dead on Thursday in his cell, where he was being detained on suspicion of spying. They said he possibly committed suicide in detention.

The 2024 African Nations Championship just around the corner, Kenyan organisers are stepping up security and tightening stadium rules. A list of banned items has been released and it’s strict.