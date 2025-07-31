This is TRT Afrika’s Daily News Brief for Thursday, July 31st.

80,000 children face cholera risk across West, Central Africa, says UN

The UN children’s agency UNICEF says at least 80,000 children are at high risk of cholera across West and Central Africa.

In a statement on Wednesday, UNICEF said active outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Nigeria have heightened the threat of cross-border transmission to neighbouring countries.

DR Congo, which has the highest infection rates in the region, reported more than 38,000 cases and 951 deaths in July, according to officials. Other countries with cases include Chad, Ghana, Côte d'Ivoire, and Togo.

The agency says there is an urgent need to scale up response to prevent further spread of the water-born disease and that it requires at least $20 million in the coming months.

Egypt, Sudan discuss efforts to achieve peace in Sudan

The foreign ministers of Egypt and Sudan have held talks on efforts to end the war in Sudan in a telephone call on Wednesday.

Egypt’s Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty reaffirmed Cairo’s ongoing support for Sudan’s sovereignty, national institutions, and the unity and territorial integrity of the country. Egypt also rejected any steps that could further threaten Sudan’s stability.

Sudan’s Foreign Minister Omar Siddiq, on his part, expressed appreciation for Egypt’s continued support for Sudan. Siddiq also voiced his aspiration to further develop bilateral relations with Egypt.

Israel kills 68 in Gaza, including aid seekers

Israel’s bombardment of Gaza killed 68 Palestinians in a single day, including 51 waiting for food aid in the north of the besieged enclave.

Hundreds were wounded in those strikes alone. Later, five more were killed in central Gaza, six in Rafah, and another six in Gaza City.