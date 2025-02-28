The Türkiye-Africa Media Forum, organised by Türkiye’s Communications Directorate, started in Istanbul on Friday.

African Union of Broadcasting CEO Gregoire Ndjaka, Libya’s National Unity Communication and Political Affairs Minister Walid Ammar Ellafi, and Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun made opening speeches at the forum.

“We believe that this forum will take our current strong collaborations to the next level,” Altun said, adding that the platform will improve relations between Türkiye and Africa and strengthen mutual ties.

Dynamism in bilateral relations

Altun stressed Türkiye’s desire to look at Africa not “through its negative aspects, but through its true potential and dynamism.”

The forum will feature panels on “Strengthening the Media and Communication Ecosystem in Türkiye-Africa relations”, “Public Diplomacy and Strategic Communication: Exploring Opportunities for Cooperation within Common Vision”, and “Accurate Information Flow and Strategies to Counter Disinformation in Türkiye-Africa Media Relations”.

Over a dozen panellists are expected to take part in different sessions to explain and discuss the steps to strengthen ties between Türkiye and the continent.