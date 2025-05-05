The Ugandan military has captured a key suspect in the 2019 armed kidnapping of a US tourist and her driver.

Military spokesman Major Kiconco Tabaro said joint security forces arrested Derrick Memory, a key suspect in the kidnapping, within the eastern Democratic Republic Congo where he had been hiding.

Kimberly Sue Endicott and her Ugandan driver were abducted in Queen Elizabeth Park in Kampala in April 2019, by armed men who later demanded a ransom of $500,000.

They were released four days later following negotiations involving Ugandan and US officials.

Iran's top diplomat is in Pakistan to mediate in escalation with India. The visit by Abbas Araghchi is the first by a foreign dignitary since tensions flared in the wake of a deadly attack on tourists in the disputed Kashmir region, according to Pakistan's Foreign Ministry.

Pakistan's armed forces have been on high alert since last week, after Cabinet minister Attaullah Tarar said Islamabad had credible intelligence that India could attack Pakistan in response to the April 22 assault in the resort town of Pahalgam that killed 26 tourists—mostly Hindus—in Indian-administered Kashmir.

New Delhi has so far not accepted the offer and several world leaders, including officials from the United States, have urged both sides to exercise restraint and avoid further escalation.

Kashmir is split between India and Pakistan and claimed by both in its entirety, and conflict between the two nations is often due to their competing claims over Kashmir.

And finally, England right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has confirmed he will leave Premier League champions Liverpool at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old, who has been at the club since he was six, will be out of contract on 30 June and is expected to join Real Madrid.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three high-profile players whose deals at Anfield run out this summer, but while Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk have signed fresh contracts in recent weeks, Alexander-Arnold will leave when his expires.

The Liverpool-born defender has made 352 appearances, scored 23 goals and provided 86 assists for the club since making his debut in 2016.

