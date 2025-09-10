Ibrahim Ssenyange can finally see the arithmetic adding up. After a decade of growing organic coffee on his farm in Uganda, the numbers tell a story he's long hoped to see.

"I have been tracking the market, and it seems our coffee is in high demand. I am confident that my coffee beans will fetch higher prices than before," Ssenyange tells TRT Afrika.

His optimism echoes across Uganda's coffee sector. The country has emerged as Africa's largest producer of Robusta coffee and ranks among the world's top exporters, with earnings that have already reached historic levels.

Statistics from government sources show that Uganda hit record sales in May 2025, earning close to US $245 million from 47,606.7 tonnes of coffee exported that month.

Data for July has added to the euphoria. The Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) reports that coffee exports that month touched 59,826 tonnes, worth $250.6 million.

During the corresponding period, Ethiopia – traditionally Africa's leading coffee exporter – sold 38,663 tonnes for $268 million in export value.

"Coffee export volume was higher than the previous year on account of a good harvest in most coffee-growing regions of Uganda, especially the Greater Masaka and South Western Regions. The export value of coffee was also higher due to higher volumes," states the UCDA's monthly report for July.

Global market dynamics

The surge in Uganda's coffee fortunes is partly due to disruptions elsewhere.

Brazil and Vietnam, the world's biggest coffee producers, posted low yields after plantations suffered damage from drought and extreme frost. This created space for other producers to fill the gaps in global supply.

"Over the past several years, Uganda has been increasing its coffee production and export. We actually have an increase of close to 3% every year, which means we are consistently growing our exports," Kenneth Barigye, a trade expert, tells TRT Afrika.

"The main reason why Uganda's coffee exports are surpassing Ethiopia's is increased government investment in the coffee sector," he explains.

