Avenue of the Baobabs, Madagascar
The Avenue of the Baobabs in Madagascar is a surreal stretch of 800-year-old “upside-down trees”. They are located between Morondava city & Belon’i Tsiribihina towns in Western Madagascar.
March 17, 2025

The Avenue of the Baobabs in Madagascar is a surreal stretch of 800-year-old “upside-down trees” towering over a 260m road. These endangered wonders stand 30m tall, with trunks wider than a bus, give an impressive view, especially during sunrise and sunset. Located between Morondava city & Belon’i Tsiribihina towns in Western Madagascar, the Avenue of the Baobabs has been around for centuries and is a popular spot for visitors.

Baobabs can store large quantities of fresh water in their extraordinary trunks, making them handy in times of water shortage. It also produces a nutritious fruit even in the driest years. The baobab tree is also known as the tree of life and is valued in African communities.

