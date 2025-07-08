South Africa rejects Trump's 30% tariff

South Africa says the imposition of a 30% reciprocal tariff by the US is not an accurate representation of available trade data.

The Trump administration sent letters of new tariffs to several countries, including South Africa, on Monday, hours after threatening to impose more tariffs on countries allied with the intergovernmental organisation BRICS, of which South Africa is a member.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says his country will continue with its diplomatic efforts towards a ‘‘more balanced and mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States.’’

Ghana making stronger economic recovery after debt crisis — IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) says Ghana is making headway in its economic reforms and debt restructuring embarked upon by President John Mahama since coming into office six months ago.

Mahama was sworn into office after the gold- and cocoa-rich country experienced its worst economic turmoil in years.

The IMF in a statement on Monday said Ghana’s structural reform agenda is on track and the West African nation is making headway on its public debt restructuring.

Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians during meeting with Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel is working with the United States to identify countries that could offer Palestinians what he termed as a better future, as he met with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

Asked whether a two-state solution remains possible, Trump said he did not know and directed the question to Netanyahu, who has repeatedly voiced opposition to Palestinian statehood.

Netanyahu also handed Trump a letter nominating him for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Death toll from Texas floods jumps past 100

The death toll from catastrophic flooding in Texas rose to more than 100, as rescuers continued their search for people swept away by torrents of water.

Among the dead were at least 27 girls and counsellors who were staying at a youth summer camp on a river when disaster struck.

Forecasters have warned of more flooding as rain falls on saturated ground, complicating recovery efforts.

And in sports

Mali, South Africa win opening games at WAFCON tournament

Mali secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Tanzania in a tightly contested Group C CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2024 clash in Berkane on Monday evening.

Reigning champions South Africa also got their campaign off to a perfect start with a convincing 2-0 victory over Ghana in their Group C opener in Oujjjda on Monday.

And that’s your daily news brief from TRT Afrika. For more, head to trtafrika.com