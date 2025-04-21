With a rich history woven into the fabric of Palestinian society, Afro-Palestinians have played a pivotal role in shaping the Palestinian struggle for freedom from Israeli occupation. Figures like Mohammed Barnawi, originally from Nigeria, who fought in the 1936 Great Revolt, and his daughter Fatima, the first female Palestinian freedom fighter imprisoned by Israel for 10 years, have made lasting impacts. Palestinian content creator Anyssa Mahmoud gives an insight into the feats of these often-overlooked Palestinian heroes.