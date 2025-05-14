In a world often dictated by standards, Ololade Ayelabola, a 26-year-old Nigerian model, has not only broken a record but shattered perceptions.

Last October in Lagos, Ololade, a final-year computer science student at the University of Lagos, achieved the seemingly impossible: the longest distance catwalk by a model, a staggering "125.11 km (77.74 mi)".

Ololade’s feat was not just a display of endurance but an act to promote inclusivity and self-acceptance.

Channeling pain

Her inspiring journey began with a disheartening critique. After six years in the industry, she auditioned for a high-profile Fashion Week event only to be told she was not tall enough. This almost broke her.

Instead of succumbing to disappointment, Ololade channeled her pain into purpose.

“I went home and started thinking about all the models who’d been told no because they aren’t tall enough or have a skin condition, even though they were talented, and how those people would face stereotypes and barriers in different areas of their lives,’’ Guinness World Records quotes her as saying.

Ololade’s record-breaking fashion show featured an array of models representing many spectrums of humanity – individuals with albinism, vitiligo, tribal marks, and plus-size figures.

The entire event “was designed to inspire people to be true to themselves,’’ she explained.

At a reception held for her on Tuesday, May 13, Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu described her as an embodiment of potentials evident in the Nigerian youth.

“Her dedication and talent exemplify the incredible potential of our youth and the creative spirit that thrives in Lagos. I look forward to seeing how her achievements inspire others to pursue their passions and dreams,” said Sanwo-Olu.

Inspiration

The five-day catwalk event saw Ololade adorned in a series of vibrant, Africa-themed outfits.

Her core vision was clear: “I wanted a runway where everyone would be included and everybody could showcase their talent, and we could inspire others to be who they were and to stay true to themselves.”

Ololade recalls wrapping bandages around her feet to help numb the pain from walking for many hours.

“For every step I took on the catwalk, I was taking a walk against stereotypes and challenges we face in the model and fashion industry,” she declared, stressing that the unwavering support of her community fuelled her determination.

Ololade hopes her story resonates far beyond the fashion world.

“This is to tell everyone that your dream is valid, and to all dreamers, chasers, risk takers out there, go break some record,” she encourages but then playfully adds, “But don’t come towards my record.”