AFRICA
2 min read
Nigeria appoints new commander after renewed militant attacks in northeast
Nigeria has appointed a new commander for its fight against insurgency in the northeast after renewed attacks in the last four months.
Militant insurgents have wreaked havoc in Nigeria's northern areas. / Photo: Reuters
April 29, 2025

Nigeria has appointed a new commander for its fight against insurgency in the northeast after renewed attacks in the last four months that have killed several civilians and soldiers in the region.

The military appointed Major General Abdulsalam Abubakar as its 15th commander in the fight against Boko Haram/ISWAP insurgency in the northeast, Reuben Kovangiya, spokesperson for the operation, said in a statement.

Abubakar's previous roles include deputy commandant of the Nigerian Defence College and commander of a major security operation in north-central Nigeria.

Boko Haram and its splinter rival, ISWAP, have increased attacks in recent weeks in northeast Nigeria. These incidents have raised fears of a major comeback by the insurgents, whose tactics now include armed drones and explosive devices planted on major roads, security experts said.

Deadly insurgency

On Tuesday, ISWAP claimed responsibility for an attack on Borno state that killed at least 26 people, the group said in a statement on Telegram.

The insurgents have been battling security forces for over 15 years in the northeast and often use improvised explosive devices to attack civilians and security forces.

The army did not link the new appointment to a surge in attacks.

"It is unfortunate that the renewed Boko Haram attacks and kidnappings in many communities, almost on a daily basis without confrontation, signalled that Borno State is losing ground," Borno state governor Babangida Zulum told security chiefs this month.

SOURCE:Reuters
