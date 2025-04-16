SPORTS
2 min read
Cameroon's Onana to return in goal for Man Utd against Lyon - Amorim
Onana made two costly errors in last week's 2-2 draw in France in the first leg of their quarter-final.
Cameroon's Onana to return in goal for Man Utd against Lyon - Amorim
Manchester United's Andre Onana reacts in the first-leg match against Lyon. / Reuters
April 16, 2025

Andre Onana will start in goal for Manchester United in their season-defining Europa League match against Lyon on Thursday, manager Ruben Amorim has confirmed.

The Cameroon international made two costly errors in last week's 2-2 draw in France in the first leg of their quarter-final and was dropped for Sunday's 4-1 defeat against Newcastle.

Back-up goalkeeper Altay Bayindir played at St James' Park but Onana will be back in goal at Old Trafford.

"Onana, he will play tomorrow," Amorim said at his pre-match press conference.

‘Managing players’

The Portuguese coach said: "As a coach and former player first of all I try to do things that can help a player in this situation.

"We speak about managing players physically but we also have to manage them also mentally.

"We had one weekend where I felt it was better for Andre Onana not to play and a good thing for Altay (Bayindir) to play."

The United boss also confirmed that forward Joshua Zirkzee will miss the rest of the season.

Zirkzee out

The Netherlands international, 23, limped off in the second half of Sunday's defeat at Newcastle after suffering a hamstring injury.

"Joshua is out for the season," he said.

"He will not play more this season, let's prepare him for the next one.

"It is tough for him especially in this moment. He is improving in all aspects and it is hard for any player to stop."

Lowest finish

United are an embarrassing 14th in the Premier League with just six matches left and could end up in 17th spot, just above the relegation places.

That would be their lowest finish since they were relegated from the top division in the 1973/74 season.

But Amorim still has a chance to end United's turbulent campaign with a European trophy, which could prove transformative as he rebuilds.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us