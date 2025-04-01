SPORTS
2 min read
'Not going anywhere', Man United manager dismisses Fernandes exit rumours
Ruben reiterated Fernandes is dedicated to achieving more success with the club after lifting the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup in the past two seasons.
Amorim stressed Fernandes' importance to United's ambitions. / Getty Images
April 1, 2025

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim has denied rumours linking Bruno Fernandes with a move away from Manchester United, particularly to Real Madrid, asserting the captain's pivotal role in the club's future.

Fernandes, enjoying a run of seven goals and three assists in his last seven appearances, has become central to United's resurgence under Amorim. However, his impressive form ignited speculation about a potential transfer.

"It's not going to happen," Amorim stated firmly ahead of United's clash with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, dismissing the Real Madrid links.

He stressed Fernandes' importance to United's ambitions, saying, "I want Bruno here. We want to win the Premier League again; we want the best players with us."  

Club commitment

Amorim also addressed concerns about Fernandes' commitment to a club currently distant from the league's summit, emphasising the challenge of building a winning team around him.

Ruben reiterated Fernandes is dedicated to achieving more success with the club after lifting the Carabao Cup and Emirates FA Cup in the past two seasons.

"He's still so young because he plays 55 games every season. Between assists and goals, he's there for 30 at least. He's the player we want here; he's not going anywhere."

Man Utd boss Amorim eager to keep Rashford - TRT Afrika

Marcus Rashford has struggled for form over the last 18 months, losing his place in England's squad for the Euros in the summer.

🔗

The United head coach expressed confidence in Fernandes' contentment at Old Trafford, highlighting his passion and desire for success. "We are in control of the situation. I feel that he's really happy here. He understands what we want to do."

 

 

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
