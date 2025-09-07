Senegal's government has replaced the justice and interior ministers in a cabinet shake-up, pledging a "government of commitment and combat" as the country tries to revive its economy.

The reshuffle was announced on television late on Saturday.

"This will not be some village government but a government of commitment and combat. Working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, given the situation we have inherited," Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko told public television.

Yassine Fall, previously foreign minister, will take over as justice minister from Ousmane Diagne, a judge widely deemed an independent, who joined the cabinet shortly after Faye's election.

'Winning back trust'