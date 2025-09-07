Senegal's government has replaced the justice and interior ministers in a cabinet shake-up, pledging a "government of commitment and combat" as the country tries to revive its economy.
The reshuffle was announced on television late on Saturday.
"This will not be some village government but a government of commitment and combat. Working 24 hours a day, seven days a week, given the situation we have inherited," Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko told public television.
Yassine Fall, previously foreign minister, will take over as justice minister from Ousmane Diagne, a judge widely deemed an independent, who joined the cabinet shortly after Faye's election.
'Winning back trust'
Sonko said Fall's task was "to reconcile with the Senegalese and win back their trust."
Cheikh Niang, a former ambassador, will take over as foreign minister, while Bamba Cisse, a lawyer for Sonko, will become interior minister.
In August, Sonko unveiled an economic recovery plan based on a shift towards greater domestic funding to raise money and cut debt.
After coming to power in April 2024, Senegal's President Bassirou Diomaye Faye appointed his longtime friend, Ousmane Sonko, as prime minister.