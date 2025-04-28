Russia-South Africa Relations:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed his country’s ties with South Africa amid

changing geopolitics.

In a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa marking South Africa’s Freedom Day on Sunday,

Putin praised the strong ties between Moscow and Pretoria, highlighting cooperation in trade,

science, and global diplomacy, especially through BRICS.

He expressed confidence that partnership will continue to grow.

The South African Freedom Day is celebrated every April 27, marking the end of apartheid

rule in 1994, when the country held its first democratic elections.

Mass Killing in Sudan:

Tragic news from Sudan, where at least 31 civilians, including children, were reportedly

executed by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces in Omdurman.

The Sudan Doctors Network called it a war crime and urged the international community to

help civilians escape the area.

Fighting between the RSF and Sudan’s army, now in its third year, has killed tens of

thousands and displaced millions.

Israeli Air Strikes Kill at Least 50 in Gaza, Say Officials

In Gaza, the Palestinian civil defen ce agency says at least 50 people have been killed

following Israeli air strikes.Israel had paused its military assault for about two months, but

resumed its war on March 18 after breaking a negotiated ceasefire agreement.

Trump Calls on Putin to End Russia-Ukraine Conflict After Vatican Talks

US President Donald Trump is pushing for a peace deal between Russia and

Ukraine.Speaking just a day after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the

Vatican, Trump said he's urging Russia's Vladimir Putin to "stop shooting" and find a way to

end the conflict.Before taking office, Trump had boasted he could end the Russia-Ukraine

war within a single day—and since his inauguration, he's been trying to ramp up diplomatic

efforts. So far though, those efforts haven't led to any breakthroughs.

London Marathon – Men’s Winner:

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe has pulled off a brilliant win at the London Marathon on Sunday.

He crossed the line solo in just 2 hours, 2 minutes, and 27 seconds.

Sawe made his move right after the 90-minute mark and never looked back.

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo finished second, while Alexander Mutiso Munyao took third for

Kenya. Four-time champion Eliud Kipchoge, meanwhile, finished sixth. It’s another major

victory for Sawe, who also won in Valencia last year.

And that’s your daily news brief